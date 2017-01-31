Oprah to join '60 Minutes' as special contributor
Oprah Winfrey answers a question during the Oprah Winfrey Network Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, in this January 6, 2011 file picture. The legendary talk show host is joining "60 Minutes" as a special contributor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|44 min
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|gudbye to costco
|2 hr
|butters_
|11
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|American
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|15 hr
|solvebe
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|32,721
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC