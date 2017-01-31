Oprah to join '60 Minutes' as special...

Oprah to join '60 Minutes' as special contributor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Oprah Winfrey answers a question during the Oprah Winfrey Network Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, in this January 6, 2011 file picture. The legendary talk show host is joining "60 Minutes" as a special contributor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies 44 min G Gordan liddy 1
gudbye to costco 2 hr butters_ 11
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr American 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr anybody anywhere 20,793
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 10 hr ThomasA 4
How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se... 15 hr solvebe 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 28 Anonymous 32,721
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC