New Year's Day Polar Bear Skate

Mittens and trunks: Twirl in your summery best at the seasonal rink at Pershing Square on Sunday, Jan. 1. The special event's on from 2:30 to 3:30. New Year's Day is traditionally about tomato juice concoctions, the kind that soothe the head, and sleeping in, and grand Pasadena parades , and going through the house on a de-clutter tear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.