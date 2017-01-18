NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover discovers what appears to be Mud Cracks on Mars
Scientists used NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in recent weeks to examine slabs of rock cross-hatched with shallow ridges that likely originated as cracks in drying mud. "Mud cracks are the most likely scenario here," said Curiosity science team member Nathan Stein.
