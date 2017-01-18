NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover discovers...

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover discovers what appears to be Mud Cracks on Mars

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Scientists used NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in recent weeks to examine slabs of rock cross-hatched with shallow ridges that likely originated as cracks in drying mud. "Mud cracks are the most likely scenario here," said Curiosity science team member Nathan Stein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 14 min montebello dork 1
gudbye to costco 17 min montebello dork 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 174
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 5 hr Barros 48
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue Trojan 32,714
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
All Saints Episcopal Church Sun Beleaver 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 18 at 2:46PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC