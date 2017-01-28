NASA says New Test to help search for...

NASA says New Test to help search for Life in the Universe

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The test uses a liquid-based technique known as capillary electrophoresis to separate a mixture of organic molecules into its components. It was designed specifically to analyze for amino acids, the structural building blocks of all life on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Political Atheist 18
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 8 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 9 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 12 hr CarToonerville 134
gudbye to costco 18 hr Truth squad 6
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 19 hr Well Well 26
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Fri Turk 812
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 28 at 3:02AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC