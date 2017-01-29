NASA reports Snow Storms over Sierra Nevada recoups 37 percent of California Water Deficit
The "atmospheric river" weather patterns that pummeled California with storms from late December to late January may have recouped 37 percent of the state's five-year snow-water deficit, according to new University of Colorado Boulder-led research using NASA satellite data. Researchers at the university's Center for Water Earth Science and Technology estimate that two powerful recent storms deposited roughly 17.5-million acre feet of water on California's Sierra Nevada range in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|9
|Natural Gas Smell
|5 hr
|The More You Know
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|32,721
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC