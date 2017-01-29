NASA reports Snow Storms over Sierra Nevada recoups 37 percent of California Water Deficit

The "atmospheric river" weather patterns that pummeled California with storms from late December to late January may have recouped 37 percent of the state's five-year snow-water deficit, according to new University of Colorado Boulder-led research using NASA satellite data. Researchers at the university's Center for Water Earth Science and Technology estimate that two powerful recent storms deposited roughly 17.5-million acre feet of water on California's Sierra Nevada range in January.

