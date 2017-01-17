NASA plans trip to asteroid that may ...

NASA plans trip to asteroid that may hold treasure trove of minerals

NASA is working to uncover the mystery behind an asteroid that may contain a priceless treasure trove of minerals. The space agency is planning to send an unmanned spacecraft to the chunk of metal in our solar system known as " 16 Psyche ."

