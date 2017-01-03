Nasa detects two space rocks heading towards Earth - but it still...
This week a comet that started life in the outer reaches of our solar system will be visible from Earth for the first time, as it approaches our planet's orbit. Another recently-discovered object, called 2016 WF9, has also been taking a scenic tour of our solar system, approaching Jupiter's orbit at its greatest distance from the sun, Daily Mail reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|6 min
|TV Producer
|87
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|3 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|6
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|3 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|4
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Tokaso
|78
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|SoCalNative
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|32,705
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC