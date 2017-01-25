Names and faces

Names and faces

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Ewan McGregor speaks at the FX's "Fargo" panel at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. a Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women's marches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
English Bulldog Puppies for sale Los Angeles (Feb '13) 1 hr thuff7066 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 2 hr CRC V900234 53
News Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Mon mikexeznutz 148
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Chosen Traveler 32,719
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) Jan 20 healer 10
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC