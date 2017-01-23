Missing teen, believed to be armed, found safe after San Marino school lockdowns, police search
A missing teen believed to have three pistols in his possession was found safe following a police search on Tuesday. Deputies and police had asked for the public's help in finding the 15-year-old San Marino High School student who left home Tuesday morning possibly armed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|Jeff Davis
|19
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|8 hr
|poster
|8
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|9 hr
|Mr-Smilley
|1
|Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder
|10 hr
|Bigdriftsfuckchee...
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Laurie Ucko
|16
|Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in...
|13 hr
|Jeff Davis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC