Missing teen, believed to be armed, found safe after San Marino school lockdowns, police search

A missing teen believed to have three pistols in his possession was found safe following a police search on Tuesday. Deputies and police had asked for the public's help in finding the 15-year-old San Marino High School student who left home Tuesday morning possibly armed.

