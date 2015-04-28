Matthew Perry's second act: writing and Ted Kennedy

In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Matthew Perry arrives at the LA Premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles. The former "Friends" star appears with Katie Holmes, who reprises her role as Jackie Kennedy in "The Kennedys After Camelot," which premieres on the Reelz channel on April 2. FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Matthew Perry arrives at the LA Premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.