Mandy Moore secretly buys unusual Mid-century modern home
A house to remember! Mandy Moore secretly buys unusual Mid-century modern home on the outskirts of Los Angeles for just under $2.6 million This star is once again the toast of Tinsel Town but that does not mean she plans to live there. The 32-year-old purchased a $2.56 million property in Pasadena, California, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Downtown Los Angeles and about the same distance from the celebrity-loved Hollywood Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|gudbye to costco
|14 hr
|Truth squad
|6
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Well Well
|26
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Turk
|812
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC