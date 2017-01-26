Mandy Moore secretly buys unusual Mid...

Mandy Moore secretly buys unusual Mid-century modern home

18 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A house to remember! Mandy Moore secretly buys unusual Mid-century modern home on the outskirts of Los Angeles for just under $2.6 million This star is once again the toast of Tinsel Town but that does not mean she plans to live there. The 32-year-old purchased a $2.56 million property in Pasadena, California, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Downtown Los Angeles and about the same distance from the celebrity-loved Hollywood Hills.

