Man, woman steal stereo equipment fro...

Man, woman steal stereo equipment from Pasadena shop, brandish screwdriver at clerk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> A man and woman used a screwdriver to rob electronic components from a car stereo shop in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, police said. The crime took place about 3:30 p.m. at Joys Sound, 849 N. Lake Ave. , Psadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 49 min KCLA-TV on LA71 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min Now_What- 20,772
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 2 hr Raven 80
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) 15 hr healer 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Trojan 32,716
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
All Saints Episcopal Church Jan 15 Beleaver 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 21 at 6:12AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC