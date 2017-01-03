Man sought in Pasadena gas station robbery
The crime unfolded about 10:15 p.m. at USA Gas, 2800 East Foothill Blvd. , Pasadena police Lt. John Mercado said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|79
|La Puente man accused of fatal Pico Rivera shoo... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Dino
|14
|dogs tortured by horrible men
|14 hr
|dhag
|1
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|SoCalNative
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC