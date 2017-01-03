Man buys $1 million Lotto scratcher in Monterey Park
MONTEREY PARK>> A man won $1 million on a California Lottery scratcher ticket sold in Monterey Park, the lottery announced Thursday. Minh Lam won the top prize on a Million Dollar Multiplier Scratcher.
