Maine Mendoza receives 'gifts' from Coldplay's Chris Martin
Maine Mendoza during Coldplay's August 2016 concert at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. MAINE Mendoza received the "most precious gifts" after Coldplay main man Chris Martin sent a fan message and love button to the television star.
