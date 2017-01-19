Maine Mendoza receives 'gifts' from C...

Maine Mendoza receives 'gifts' from Coldplay's Chris Martin

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

Maine Mendoza during Coldplay's August 2016 concert at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. MAINE Mendoza received the "most precious gifts" after Coldplay main man Chris Martin sent a fan message and love button to the television star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Trojan 32,715
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 5 hr ThomasA 49
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 9 hr montebello dork 1
gudbye to costco 9 hr montebello dork 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 14 hr TV Producer 174
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
All Saints Episcopal Church Jan 15 Beleaver 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC