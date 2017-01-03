Legs for days! Alexis Bledel and Elis...

Legs for days! Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss wear colorful...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Legs for days! Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss wear colorful frocks to promote their series The Handmaid's Tale at Hulu's Winter TCA Tour And three months before the premiere, the stars stepped out to promote the series at Hulu's 2017 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California. Dynamic duo Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss arrived for Hulu's Winter TCA Tour 2017 in Pasadena to promote their series The Handmaid's Tale Alexis showed off a hint of her toned legs in the flirty number, adding bright heels and her wedding ring to round out her look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 40 min TV Producer 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 8 hr Gale Strassberg r... 1
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 8 hr Gale Strassberg r... 353
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 8 hr Gale Strassberg r... 2
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Fri SoCalNative 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 5 Anonymous 32,705
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC