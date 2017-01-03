#LARain rose all the way to No. 2 on ...

#LARain rose all the way to No. 2 on Twitter's trending list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Well, it rained in Los Angeles today. Not a ton, but a little. The National Weather Service measured .41 inches at LAX and .94 inches in Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 72
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 10 hr Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 19 hr ThomasA 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC