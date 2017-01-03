Lafayette Student Performs In Tournament Of Roses Parade
PASADENA, CA Students from across America performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade, including one Lafayette High School student. Floral floats, marching bands, and high-stepping equestrian units could be found along the parade's five and a half mile route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new mayor of montebello
|1 hr
|runyon for your life
|1
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|3 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|14
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Bruin For Life
|32,702
|something good
|4 hr
|nancy r.
|8
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|9 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|10 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC