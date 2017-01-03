L.A. County Arboretum class inspires the painter in everyone
Local art gallery owner, artist and art teacher Ron Pettie, 80, of Arcadia holding his painting of grapes in front of grapevines that have grown on a tree at the Los Angeles County Arboretum Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Pettie will teach a class on painting nature at the Los Angeles County Arboretum beginning and Botanical Gardens Jan. 14. 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|57 min
|Idelia
|58
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|91
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|Neighbor littering on my yard
|14 hr
|AnnoyedElMonteRes...
|1
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|-Prince-
|105
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Tokaso
|78
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC