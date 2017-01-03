'Just an egomaniac': Internet recoils...

'Just an egomaniac': Internet recoils after Trump gloats over...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, CA If you're preparing to become the most powerful person on the planet, you should probably have better things to do than obsessing over the ratings of a reality TV show. However, President-elect Donald Trump just couldn't resist boasting on Friday morning about the high ratings that he received during his first season hosting The Apprentice , while also taking shots at his successor on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) 2 hr SoCalNative 19
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 73
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 13 hr Sweet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC