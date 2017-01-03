'Just an egomaniac': Internet recoils after Trump gloats over...

Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, CA If you're preparing to become the most powerful person on the planet, you should probably have better things to do than obsessing over the ratings of a reality TV show. However, President-elect Donald Trump just couldn't resist boasting on Friday morning about the high ratings that he received during his first season hosting The Apprentice , while also taking shots at his successor on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.