Judge Rules Against Golden Boy in Its Lawsuit Against Al Haymon
U.S. District Court judge John F. Walter issued a summary judgment Thursday against Golden Boy Promotions in its $300 million federal lawsuit against Al Haymon, the hedge fund that has financed Haymon's "Premier Boxing Champions" series and Haymon's affiliated businesses. Walters' ruling in the Central District of California essentially means Golden Boy Promotions' civil case has been thrown out of court because it doesn't have enough merit to go to trial, which would've been a lengthy and costly process for both parties.
