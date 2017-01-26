Judge Rules Against Golden Boy in Its...

Judge Rules Against Golden Boy in Its Lawsuit Against Al Haymon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

U.S. District Court judge John F. Walter issued a summary judgment Thursday against Golden Boy Promotions in its $300 million federal lawsuit against Al Haymon, the hedge fund that has financed Haymon's "Premier Boxing Champions" series and Haymon's affiliated businesses. Walters' ruling in the Central District of California essentially means Golden Boy Promotions' civil case has been thrown out of court because it doesn't have enough merit to go to trial, which would've been a lengthy and costly process for both parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Military Historian 15
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 3 hr CarToonerville 134
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 5 hr USA Today 1
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 5 hr USA Today 1
gudbye to costco 9 hr Truth squad 6
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 10 hr Well Well 26
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 17 hr Turk 812
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 27 at 12:55PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC