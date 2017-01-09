Jim Carrey: Carson, Letterman 'could slaughter you' with a word
Jim Carrey: Carson, Letterman 'could slaughter you' with a word He's producing new Showtime series on 1970s stand-up scene, due on Showtime June 4. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ictAT9 PASADENA, Calif. - Jim Carrey is back behind the camera, as an executive producer of I'm Dying Up Here , a new Showtime drama set in the 1970s world of Los Angeles standup comedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|21 min
|TV Producer
|100
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,708
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|NEED HELP
|79
|L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out...
|8 hr
|evil-boxer
|3
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC