Jennifer Lopez: NBC's 'Bye Bye Birdie' evokes stage roots
Jennifer Lopez attends the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennifer Lopez attends the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|49
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|4 hr
|montebello dork
|1
|gudbye to costco
|4 hr
|montebello dork
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Trojan
|32,714
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|All Saints Episcopal Church
|Jan 15
|Beleaver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC