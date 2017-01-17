Jennifer Lopez: NBC's 'Bye Bye Birdie' evokes stage roots

Jennifer Lopez attends the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennifer Lopez attends the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.