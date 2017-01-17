Jennifer Lopez: NBCa s a Bye Bye Birdiea evokes stage roots
PASADENA, Calif. – Jennifer Lopez says NBC's version of “Bye Bye Birdie” will bring the musical back to its stage roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|17 min
|Mr and Mrs Deplor...
|6
|Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An...
|24 min
|Hey Dude
|2
|--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB ---
|2 hr
|stirringYTubeNews
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|2 hr
|KTLA 5 on LA71
|40
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|gudbye to costco
|14 hr
|montebello dork
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC