Jennifer Lopez: NBCa s a Bye Bye Bird...

Jennifer Lopez: NBCa s a Bye Bye Birdiea evokes stage roots

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

PASADENA, Calif. – Jennifer Lopez says NBC's version of “Bye Bye Birdie” will bring the musical back to its stage roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 17 min Mr and Mrs Deplor... 6
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 24 min Hey Dude 2
--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB --- 2 hr stirringYTubeNews 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 2 hr KTLA 5 on LA71 40
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 2 hr ThomasA 5
News Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo... 13 hr tomin cali 4
gudbye to costco 14 hr montebello dork 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC