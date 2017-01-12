Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump ...

Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

PASADENA, Calif. - Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural following protests from her gay and black fans, further dimming the event's already low celebrity wattage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montebello City Council 14 min Corruption in Mon... 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 130
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 1 hr Songcatcher 2
All Saints Episcopal Church 2 hr Beleaver 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 5 hr Ronald 5
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Chosen Traveler 32,710
News Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in... Jan 10 Christians In Nam... 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC