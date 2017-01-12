Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig
PASADENA, Calif. - Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural following protests from her gay and black fans, further dimming the event's already low celebrity wattage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello City Council
|14 min
|Corruption in Mon...
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|130
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|1 hr
|Songcatcher
|2
|All Saints Episcopal Church
|2 hr
|Beleaver
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Ronald
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in...
|Jan 10
|Christians In Nam...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC