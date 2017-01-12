Intruder kills woman in Temple City home with samurai sword
Los Angeles Sheriff's Homicide detectives investigate in 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard in Temple City, where a woman was fatally stabbed and a man wounded Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Photo by Walt Mancini/Pasadena Star-News/SCNG) TEMPLE CITY >> An intruder killed a woman in her Temple City home Wednesday, first attacking her with a wrench, then killing her with an ornamental samurai sword he grabbed from a wall, authorities said.
