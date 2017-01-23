Innovative devices help commuters go ...

Innovative devices help commuters go the last mile

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

As trains, buses and subways unload across America, some commuters emerge carrying a variety of odd contraptions to speed them to the workplace, from folding electric bikes to self-balancing one-wheelers. Innovative devices help commuters go the last mile As trains, buses and subways unload across America, some commuters emerge carrying a variety of odd contraptions to speed them to the workplace, from folding electric bikes to self-balancing one-wheelers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Http://miamicocatea.com 2 hr Paul calais 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 3 hr Guest 23
gudbye to costco 4 hr montebello dork 3
Trump won get over it or leave the country. 7 hr Chi long qua 2
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 9 hr James 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Chosen Traveler 32,719
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC