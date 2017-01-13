Injured hiker rescued in Eaton Canyon after tumbling down a waterfall
A hiker who tumbled 30 feet down a waterfall and hurt her back was rescued Friday afternoon in a restricted section of Eaton Canyon in Altadena, authorities reported. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and a Pasadena Fire Department search and rescue team went to the aid of a woman who fell while climbing in an area that had been posted with warning signs because of dangerous conditions.
