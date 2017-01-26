Immigration advocates draw battle lin...

Immigration advocates draw battle lines after Trumpa s executive orders

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Rev. Walter Contreras, from Pasadena Presbyterian Church, speaks during a vigil in front of Los Angeles City Hall to denounce immigration-related Executive Actions by President Donald Trump on Wednesday January 25, 2017. About 30 protesters gather as they light candles and say prayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 9 min Duke 25
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Well Well 4
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 2 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 5 hr spud 16
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,720
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Mon mikexeznutz 148
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) Jan 20 healer 10
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 9:03AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC