'HTGAWM' Star Alfred Enoch Talks Wes' Shocking Death: 'There's Something to Be Tied Up'

Wes may have died on How to Get Away With Murder, but Alfred Enoch's not done with the character just yet! ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with Enoch and his co-star, Billy Brown, at ABC's Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, where they revealed their reaction to finding out that Wes wasn't going to survive the season. "I was bummed!" Brown said.

