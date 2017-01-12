Hospital issues infection warning to heart surgery patients
Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena sent warning letters last month to patients who had surgery in the past four years. The hospital and many others around the country use a blood heating and cooling device that's been linked to dozens of infections.
