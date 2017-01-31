Green Day to Play Rose Bowl Stadium in September
Green Day will close out its gigantic summer tour with a gigantic show at the Rose Bowl. The punk trio will invade the iconic Pasadena, California, stadium for the first time in their career on September 16. Members of Green Day's Idiot Nation fan club will have access to a pre-sale for the Rose Bowl show starting today, January 31. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|2 hr
|PresDJTrump
|1
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|5 hr
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|gudbye to costco
|7 hr
|butters_
|11
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|7 hr
|American
|15
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|32,721
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC