Green Day to Play Rose Bowl Stadium in September

Green Day will close out its gigantic summer tour with a gigantic show at the Rose Bowl. The punk trio will invade the iconic Pasadena, California, stadium for the first time in their career on September 16. Members of Green Day's Idiot Nation fan club will have access to a pre-sale for the Rose Bowl show starting today, January 31. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

