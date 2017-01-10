Freeform Gives Second Season Order to Newest Hit Series BEYOND
In celebration of viewership that has gone above and "beyond," FreeForm has given a second season order to its newest hit series BEYOND. Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform, surprised the cast and executive producers with the announcement during their TCA panel today in Pasadena, California.
