Freeform Gives Second Season Order to Newest Hit Series BEYOND

In celebration of viewership that has gone above and "beyond," FreeForm has given a second season order to its newest hit series BEYOND. Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform, surprised the cast and executive producers with the announcement during their TCA panel today in Pasadena, California.

