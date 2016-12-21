Follow our live video stream, coverage of the 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena
Dole Packaged Foods' float "Spirit of Hawaii" wins the Sweepstakes Trophy during the Rose Parade on Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif. on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Puente homicide remains unsolved after a year (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|NEED HELP
|7
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|5 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|8
|L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out...
|6 hr
|Lp Resident
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|13 hr
|SBobSPants
|48
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Turk
|809
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|bill m
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC