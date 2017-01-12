Final storm packs biggest punch, but clearing predicted for weekend
The umbrellas were out in downtown Los Angeles during Thursday's storm on Jan. 12, 2017. The last of three storms to hit Southern California this week had the biggest punch, flooding roads, snarling traffic, uprooting trees from saturated soil and raising fresh fears of possible mudslides in wildfire burn areas Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in...
|Tue
|Christians In Nam...
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Jan 10
|NEED HELP
|79
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC