EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She'll Work With Ashley Tisdale Again After Duet Goes Viral

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale excited High School Musical fans recently when they performed a duet of Elle King 's song, "Ex's and Oh's," but another collaboration between the former Disney stars might not come for a while. ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Hudgens at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, and got the scoop on her new show , Powerles s, her Valentine's Day plans with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, and what it's going to take for her to work with Tisdale more often after their duet went viral.

