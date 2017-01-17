EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If...

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She'll Work With Ashley Tisdale Again After Duet Goes Viral

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale excited High School Musical fans recently when they performed a duet of Elle King 's song, "Ex's and Oh's," but another collaboration between the former Disney stars might not come for a while. ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Hudgens at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, and got the scoop on her new show , Powerles s, her Valentine's Day plans with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, and what it's going to take for her to work with Tisdale more often after their duet went viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 2 hr ThomasA 10
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr Channel 71 LA 180
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 5 hr ThomasA 61
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 hr Trojan 32,715
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Wed montebello dork 1
gudbye to costco Wed montebello dork 1
non question pour nous Jan 17 good job trump hater 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 19 at 2:38PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC