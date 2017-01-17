EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Richie Talks 'Great News,' Obsesses Over Dad Lionel's Tour With Mariah Carey

The Simple Life star, who is part of the ensemble cast in the upcoming Tina Fey-executive produced NBC series, Great News , opened up to ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday about diving fully into the scripted world with this latest role. "This script came, and it came really fast and I read it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.