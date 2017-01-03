EXCLUSIVE: 'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Reveals Wedding Date: 'It's Going Like Wildfire'
The 32-year-old singer-actress, who stars as Scarlett O'Connor, revealed on Saturday that she and her fiance, Nashville-based musician Brandon Robert Young, are planning on walking down the aisle this fall. "Oct. 21," Bowen exclusively told ET during a sit-down interview on Hulu's Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California.
