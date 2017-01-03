Emerging Trends at Pasadena Bead and Design Show
At the forefront of the newest emerging design trends for 2017, Pasadena Bead and Design Show begins on Thursday Jan. 12, and goes through Sunday Jan. 15. This premier Bead & Design event is held at the Hilton Pasadena, and features superb artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry, designer clothing, jewelry supplies and vintage items. With DIY design on the rise, 150 workshops are offered daily from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. They are artisan taught and offer step-by-step instruction for all skill levels.
