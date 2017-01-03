Drive by Shooting Kills Two - Two Seriously Injured

On Friday, Jan. 6 at about 11:53 p.m., Pasadena Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 Block of W. Claremont St. Officers located the scene of the shooting and an African American male victim age 23 was found lifeless in the 70 block Pepper St. Within minutes Pasadena Fire Paramedics at Station 36 reported that they were treating a second gunshot victim described as an African American female, 38. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition. Contemporaneous to the shooting, a single vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of California Blvd., and St. John Ave. Officers responded and discovered two additional gunshot victims at the scene of the collision.

