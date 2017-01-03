Doubt trumping Chinese support for president-elect
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump drew support from many local Chinese Americans, including Chinese-language media. But following the president-elect's decision to take a call from China rival Taiwan, and tweets disparaging Beijing, many supporters have gone silent.
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|63
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|12 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|16 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|19 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|352
