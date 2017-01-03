Doubt trumping Chinese support for pr...

Doubt trumping Chinese support for president-elect

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump drew support from many local Chinese Americans, including Chinese-language media. But following the president-elect's decision to take a call from China rival Taiwan, and tweets disparaging Beijing, many supporters have gone silent.

