Dakota Access pipeline protesters march behind Rose Parade with teepee, plastic pipe
Anti Dakota Access pipeline activists at the end of the Rose Parade on Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif. on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,698
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|2 hr
|Sparkz1937
|82
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|20,766
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|5 hr
|Gye16
|1
|From immigration to short-term housing to stree...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|8 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC