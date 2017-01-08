CW's 'iZombie' offers more brain comf...

CW's 'iZombie' offers more brain comfort food

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

CW's 'iZombie' offers more brain comfort food You are who you eat on this series, returning for a third season in April. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ji5Bjl PASADENA, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 min Chosen Traveler 32,706
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 32 min TV Producer 90
Neighbor littering on my yard 3 hr AnnoyedElMonteRes... 1
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) 4 hr -Prince- 105
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Sun Tokaso 78
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Fri SoCalNative 19
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 09 at 1:48PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC