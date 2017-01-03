CW network returning bulk of its lineup next year
PASADENA, Calif. - The CW network says it has already renewed seven of its series for another season in the fall, including "Supernatural" and the critical favorites "Jane the Virgin" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|85
|Is Cook Hills Done?
|6 hr
|Inquiring Minds
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Tokaso
|78
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|SoCalNative
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|32,705
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC