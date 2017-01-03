Constantine Is Coming Back from the Dead as an Animated Series on The CW
DC Comics' Constantine , which lasted one season as a live-action series on NBC, will come to CW Seed as animated series, the network announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, Calif. Matt Ryan , who led NBC's iteration of the show, will voice the main character.
