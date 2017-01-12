Class Act: McGegan opens the year wit...

Class Act: McGegan opens the year with Pasadena Symphony, L.A. Master Chorale resumes

With the new year celebrations safely in our rearview mirror, classical-music organizations are resuming their seasons with full vigor. Among the notable upcoming concerts: During the past few seasons, Nicholas McGegan has been broadening his conducting repertoire, but his first concert this year as the Pasadena Symphony's principal guest conductor on Saturday is a welcome return to his Baroque roots.

