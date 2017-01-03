Cheeseburger Week runs through Friday in Pasadena
Stop in at any of Pasadena's 40 favorite eateries this week and you can do that while also helping the city celebrate Cheeseburger Week 2017 . The week-long celebration features special deals on cheeseburgers of all shapes and sizes.
