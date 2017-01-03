Charmed Reboot Will Be a "Standalone" Show, The CW Says
The CW President Mark Pedowitz said at Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif., that the new series "is a self-contained, self-sustained show. There is the Power of Three element in there, but at this time, it is a very standalone show."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbor littering on my yard
|46 min
|AnnoyedElMonteRes...
|1
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|-Prince-
|105
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|88
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Tokaso
|78
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|SoCalNative
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|32,705
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC