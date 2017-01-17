Channel Hopping: Seinfeld comes to Ne...

Channel Hopping: Seinfeld comes to Netflix; A-Rod goes to CNBC

Jerry Seinfeld series, specials coming to Netflix LOS ANGELES - Jerry Seinfeld and Netflix have announced a deal that will bring the star's interview show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" to the streaming service later this year. Netflix says new episodes of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" will premiere in late 2017 and previous episodes will also be made available.

