Casual Signs More Female Directors for Season 3

Carrie Brownstein is among the women who'll direct episodes of Casual this season, series creator Zander Lehmann said at the Television Critics Association winter TV previews in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday. The acclaimed Hulu series, in which siblings Alex and Valerie and Valerie's daughter Laura commiserate about their haphazard romantic lives, is actively working to incorporate female voices.

